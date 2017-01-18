Easy Advice For Fixing Your Vehicle

When most people think of auto repair, they imagine a shady mechanic looking at their vehicles and charging extra for parts and repairs. This is only one of the possible experiences one can have with auto repair. The included advice will show you how to get good auto repair from a mechanic.

If you are having work done on your car, make sure you get a written estimate beforehand. The estimate should include what is being repaired, the parts that will be needed and the anticipated cost for labor. It should also say that they will call for your approval before doing any additional work which exceeds the amount or time specified.

Mechanics should have ASE certification before you hire them. This type of certification means two years experience and also a passed written test. This means you will have an expert working on your car.

Check the transmission fluid every two to three months. Let your engine run and open the hood of your car. Use the transmission dipstick to check the fluid levels. If there is not enough fluid in your transmission you probably have a leak somewhere in your system. It is best to take the car to a mechanic so he can locate the leak.

Do not be afraid to ask a potential technician any questions you have. It is your vehicle that they will be working on and it is important that someone with the proper qualifications is handling it with care. In addition to asking about the problem with the vehicle, ask them any other questions you have about your car.

When you are in need of an auto repair, shop around to make sure that you get the best deal. Go to at least three different repair shops to get a quote. If anyone charges something that is unrealistically low or high, you should seek someone else to do the job.

Always exercise the highest level of caution when working with your car's fuel system. Never work around fuel tanks, fuel lines or pumps with sources of ignition such as cigarettes or anything that could produce a spark. Wipe up any fuel spills immediately, and protect yourself by wearing fuel-resistant gloves and eyewear.

Consider investing in a service contract. Getting a service contract is similar to insuring your vehicle; you will pay a monthly fee to keep your contract valid and the company that issues the contract will cover needed repairs. Choose your contract carefully and find a contract that covers things you will actually need.

Stick with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) components. If your car needs parts, choose OEM parts over generic ones. For optimum performance, you should have the OEM parts that are up to the manufacturer's standards. While generic parts are cheaper, they're generally a lower quality than the original ones. This means that you may pay more later for replacements.

Go to a repair shop you are considering for the long haul with a smaller job first. It can be something as simple as an oil change or a tire rotation. This will give you at least a better hint of their capabilities, workmanship and friendliness before a bigger issue occurs.

Always get your timing belt repaired at the proper time, according to your tune-up schedule. A timing belt going out can cause major engine damage, leading to much bigger repairs. Those repairs can run into the thousands of dollars, so don't ignore that timing belt - you may be sorry if you do!

When you purchase certain items at auto parts stores, they will install them for free. Keep this in mind when you go and pick them up. For example, a new set of windshield wipers is around five dollars. An auto parts store will usually install them for you for free, while an auto body shop will charge you around $50.

Ask auto body shops that you are considering if they offer a warranty on their repairs. Any reputable shop is more than happy to guarantee their work on new parts for at least a few months. If any one that you talk to does not you should certainly find a different shop.

Always read your owner's manual before you begin to repair your vehicle. There may be information in your manual that you need to know in order to keep from making a huge mistake. To be sure that you do not waste time and money be sure to look through your manual before you even start.

Be responsible when performing DIY auto repairs. Just about every item you might replace or repair on a vehicle is environmentally unfriendly. Take care to dispose of liquids such as motor oil and coolant properly. Take used parts to your local junk yard or recycling center. Don't toss plastic bottles about the landscape. If you are unsure of where you can dispose of these items, check with your local waste disposal agency or an automotive supply store.

Don't let your trip to the mechanic turn into a bad experience. Your car's life is on the line, so why not do everything you can to make sure it survives? The only way to do this, is to use the above advice. You'll get the best mechanic and the best auto repair service possible.